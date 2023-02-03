Sports OT Spotlight: Second half surge sends Mounders past Panthers

ELK MOUND (WQOW)- A second half surge lifted Elk Mound boys basketball to a 73-54 win over Durand-Arkansaw on Friday night.
The Mounders led by four at the half before the offensive exploded and the 1-3-1 defense was too much for the Panthers to handle after the break. Kaden Russo led Elk Mound with 21 points, followed by Cale Knutson with 20 points. Durand-Arkansaw's Zackary Nelson scored a game-high 23 points in the loss.
"Had to battle hard coming out, we knew they were gonna be a tough team, but we knew we had the guts to beat them," Russo said.
"Just proud of them and their effort tonight," Mounders head coach Chris Hahn said. "I think the second half we came out with a lot of energy, hit some shots and certainly fed off the energy from our crowd."
The Panthers were without senior guard Drae Bauer who was out with a reported illness.
The win moves the Mounders into sole possession of first place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference at 9-0. Both teams entered the night 8-0 in league play.
Elk Mound moves to 13-4 overall and hosts St. Croix Central next on Monday. The Panthers drop to 8-1 in league play and 13-5 overall and visit Plum City/Elmwood next Thursday. The two Dunn-St. Croix rivals will meet again for the season finale on February 25.