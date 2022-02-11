Spotlight: Colfax routs Elk Mound, holds first place in conference

COLFAX (WQOW)- In a battle for first place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, Colfax girls hoops came away with a statement win over Elk Mound 50-29.
The Vikings led by 16 at the half and never gave up the lead. Colfax led by double digits for the remainder of the game.
The win puts Colfax in prime position to win the conference title with just two games remaining.
"This is a huge game for us," said Courtney Sarauer, Colfax head coach. "I knew we were gonna have to come ready to play, and I was impressed and proud of how they established their great start right from the beginning of the game."
"We're playing at at a championship level," said Emilee Burcham-Schofield, Vikings senior. "We're playing great team defense and that just fuels our offense."
The win moves Colfax up a game over the Mounders for first place. Durand is also one game back of first place after beating Glenwood City on Friday night. Durand hosts Elk Mound on Monday, while Colfax plays Elmwood/Plum City.