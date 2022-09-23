Spotlight: Ellsworth holds off Rice Lake, gains control of Middle Border

RICE LAKE (WQOW)- In a battle for the top spot in the Middle Border Conference, it was the reigning conference champion who came out on top.
Ellsworth held off Rice Lake 16-8 at Pug Lund Field on Friday night. The game was tied 8-8 a halftime, and remained that way until there were just 26 seconds left in the 4th quarter when Jurell Gooden rushed in for a Panthers touchdown. Ellsworth had previously converted a 4th and 1 with a QB sneak on the same drive.
The game was a defensive battle for much of the second half, with several sacks, forced fumbles and 3rd and longs and turnovers on downs. Rice Lakes Zach Orr caught an interception midway through the 4th quarter but the Warriors failed to capitalize on the turnover.
"It was a season-defining win for us," said Rob Heller, Ellsworth head coach following the win.
Ellsworth RB Bo Hines also told News 18 after the game that several players and coaches were ill throughout the week, making for a tough week of practice entering the most important game of the season thus far.
With the win, the Panthers move to 4-0 in Middle Border play and clinch a spot in the postseason. Teams who finish .500 or above in conference plauy automatically qualify for the postseason. Ellsworth moves to 5-1 overall and host Osceola next Friday.
Rice Lake drops to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Warriors visit Somerset next Friday.