Spotlight: Fall Creek knocks off Augusta 20-8

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- Augusta bested Fall Creek 22-18 in 2021 en route to a Dairyland Conference title, but this year, the Crickets came back to make a statement.
Fall Creek knocked off Augusta 20-8 on Friday night on the road. The Crickets entered halftime with a 20-8 lead, and that score did not change as both squads failed to find a point in the second half.
Augusta made a nice march to the red zone midway through the second half before Brennan King threw an interception to Ben Kelly to shift momentum back to Fall Creek. Despite fumbles, Fall Creek was able to hang on for its second win of the season to round out non-conference play.
Although the Crickets won, head coach Tyler Mickelson was frustrated with his team's inability to score in the second half.
"We just got so much to clean up," Mickelson said. "It's week two, it's good to get a win, but second half not putting the ball in the end zone at all, no scoring, it's not acceptable. Augusta is put together, well coached, but we just have to get better especially with conference play coming up."
Fall Creek moves to 2-0 on the year and hosts Mondovi to open Cloverbelt Conference play next Friday night. Augusta falls to 1-1 and starts Dairyland play at Melrose-Mindoro next Friday.