Spotlight: Fall Creek outlasts Stanley-Boyd in 2OT for conference title

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- An epic battle for the Cloverbelt West title ended in double overtime after Fall Creek outlasted Stanley-Boyd 53-52 to win another conference championship.
As Fall Creek led late in regulation, Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause made a game-tying layup with 2.6 seconds left, and got fouled for the and-one play. However, Hause failed to make the go-ahead free throw, sending the game to overtime.
The Orioles went up six points in the first overtime, but a remarkable rally capped off with a Soren Johnson layup tied the game at 49 a piece to send it to a second overtime.
It was low scoring double OT, but after a foul sent Isaac Steinke to the line while the Crickets were down two, he made both free throws to go up one-point with just seconds to go. Stanley-Boyd failed to make its final shot attempts, handing Fall Creek another consecutive Cloverbelt West championship.
"I feel so good for these guys," said Rick Storlie, Fall Creek head coach. "We didn't have Bo Vollrath tonight, our go-to kid, so these kids laid it on the line. Stanley-Boyd's a heck of a ball club, they had their chances and we had our chances, and we just got lucky at the end. We're very, very thankful."
Both teams now look ahead to Cloverbelt crossover games to round out the regular season. WIAA boys basketball playoff brackets are set to come out this weekend.