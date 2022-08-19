Spotlight: Huskies fall to Central in McGinnis' first game

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Matt McGinnis and his Huskies had to wait an extra 30 minutes before kickoff on Friday, but a hard fought game followed.
Eau Claire North fell 14-19 to the La Crosse Central Riverhawks on Friday. Kickoff was pushed back 30 minutes in an effort to avoid impending weather.
After the Riverhawks led 13-6 at halftime, North opened the second half with a fumble recovery on the kickoff, which turned into a rushing touchdown from James Jarzynski. A successful two-point conversion put the Huskies back ahead 14-13.
Later in the half, Central responded with a touchdown pass to Henry Meyer to retake the lead 19-14.
North had chances to regain control of the game, but a fumble turned the ball over on one drive, and Tyler Everson tossed an interception on North's final drive.
The Huskies fall to 0-1 to start the season. North travels to play La Crosse Logan next Friday.