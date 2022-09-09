 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight: Menomonie holds off Chi-Hi 20-14

  • Updated
  • 0
Menomonie beats Chi-Hi 20-14

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- After early season struggles, the Menomonie Mustangs pulled off its second conference win in a row on Friday night.

The Mustangs held off a charging Chippewa Falls team 20-14 on Friday night at Don and Nona Williams Stadium. Menomonie led 20-0 in the 3rd quarter before the Cardinals scored two late touchdowns in a late rally.  

With 1:15 left in the game, the Cardinals tried for an onside kick recovery, and initially looked as if they recovered it before the referees called a fair catch interference penalty, giving possession to Menomonie. The Mustangs would kneel it out and come away with the win.

Menomonie moves to 2-0 in Big Rivers Conference play and 2-2 overall, while Chippewa Falls drops to 0-2 in league play but are also 2-2. The Cardinals host Eau Claire North next Friday while the Mustangs travel to Hudson.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you