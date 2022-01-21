Spotlight: Old Abes outlast River Falls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For the second time this season, the Memorial Old Abes have outlasted the reigning Big Rivers Conference champion River Falls Wildcats on the hardwood.
Memorial won 62-47 on Friday night thanks to a stellar spread of points throughout key scorers LJ Wells, Will Boser, Mekhi Shaw and others. The Abes previously beat River Falls 50-38 on December 21.
The Wildcats led by three at the half before it became a back-and-forth battle early in the second half. Not long after, the Old Abes ran away with it thanks to applying pressure and creating points off of turnovers.
Memorial head coach Chad Brieske was thrilled with how his team responded to the deficits throughout the matchup.
"River Falls has been absolutely stupendous in my five years here, and even before that," Brieske said. "We said if you want to be the champ, you got to beat the champ, and tonight we were able to do that on our home court."
The Abes hold first place in the Big Rivers Conference with the win and move to 13-2 on the season, while staying undefeated at 8-0 in conference play. River Falls drops to 12-3 on the year and 6-2 in the BRC.
Memorial heads across the border to take on Richfield, MN on Saturday, while River Falls returns west to take on Ellsworth on Tuesday.