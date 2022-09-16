Spotlight: Ramblers blow out Durand-Arkansaw 42-7

DURAND (WQOW)- In what looked to be the biggest test of the season so far for Eau Claire Regis, it became another blowout for the No. 2 ranked team in Division 7.
The Regis Ramblers rolled over Durand-Arkansaw 42-7 at Bauer Built Sports Complex on Friday. Regis led 35-0 at halftime, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game. Our Sports Overtime Play of the Night was a 78-yard touchdown pass from Kendon Krogman to Carson Tait to put the Ramblers up seven touchdowns. The Panthers managed to avoid a shut out with a stretch run and score from Ryan Mason late in the game.
The story of the night was the return of University of Minnesota commit Zander Rockow, who entered the game for Regis at running back for the first time since tearing his labrum in the offseason. Rockow scored a touchdown in the first half on a limited snap count. According to Ramblers head coach Bryant Brenner, Rockow was cleared by medical staff to play on Friday around 3:30 p.m., about 3.5 hours before kickoff.
The Ramblers stay unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Cloverbelt Conference. Regis and Mondovi are the lone unbeaten teams remaining atop the conference after the Buffaloes pulled off a 35-2 win over Stanley-Boyd on Friday. Regis will play Fall Creek next Saturday at Altoona High School, avoiding conflict with UW-Eau Claire's home football game the same day.
Durand-Arkansaw falls to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Panthers visit Elk Mound next Friday.