Spotlight: Regis stays unbeaten, hands Mondovi first loss

MONDOVI (WQOW)- Two of the best teams in the state went toe-to-toe on Friday night, but it was Regis who proved to be at the top.
The Regis Ramblers defeated the Mondovi Buffaloes 37-14 on the road. The Ramblers started off with an 81-yard touchdown run from Carson Tait on his first touch of the contest. Regis blew the game wide open with two more home run plays in the contest, one a 57-yard TD run from Tait, and another 92-yard touchdown throw from Kendon Krogman for Tait's third TD in the first half. Josh Brickner picked off Dawson Rud on a later Mondovi drive and then turned it into a six-point run of his own, putting Regis ahead 31-0 at half.
After the break, Zander Rockow broke several tackles on an 83-yard TD pass from Krogman to start the running clock and make it a 37-0 game. Mondovi managed to score twice in garbage time, but it was too little too late for the Buffaloes.
Regis makes a statement as the top ranked team in Division 7 and moves to 7-0 overall. The Ramblers host the final two games of the year, next on Thursday against Stanley-Boyd. Mondovi suffers its first loss of the season to fall to 6-1, and visit Elk Mound next Friday.