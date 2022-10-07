Spotlight: Spring Valley beats Cadott, stays unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW)- In a crucial battle with major implications for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship, Spring Valley knocked off Cadott 28-13 on Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, The Cardinals struck first thanks to a long touchdown run from Cade Stasiek to put the Cardinals up 7-0. Later than quarter, Cadott's Easton Goodman fumbled and turned the ball back over to the Cardinals, who turned it into a touchdown strike from Wyatt Goveronski to Stasiek to go up 14-0 at halftime.
Another Cadott fumble in the second half allowed Spring Valley's Diego Schmitt to run in for another score and extend the Cardinals lead to three scores. Cadott got on the board thanks to a toe-tapping touchdown from Conner Roth in the back of the end zone. Each team would score once more as Spring Valley rolled on to victory.
The Cardinals move to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in Dunn-St. Croix play and clinch at least a share of the conference title with the win. Cadott drops to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play, eliminating them from contention to win the conference. Cadott finishes the regular season at home against Boyceville next Friday.
Elmwood/Plum City picked up a big 54-0 shutout win over Turtle Lake on Friday, moving to 5-1 in conference play. Spring Valley hosts Elmwood/Plum City next Friday. If Spring Valley wins, they will win the outright conference title. An Elmwood/Plum City win would tie the Wolves atop the conference.