St. Croix Falls ace Olson commits to Purdue

ST. CROIX FALLS (WQOW)- The ace that led St. Croix Falls to its first state championship berth in 74 years is becoming a Boilermaker.
Brayden Olson has committed to pitch at Purdue University, he announced on Twitter Monday.
@BlizzardBasebal @MitchyBeee55 @PurdueBaseball @PBRWisconsin @CroixFalls pic.twitter.com/nlafvklBND— Brayden olson (@Braydenolson4) July 11, 2022
Olson had an ERA of 0.00 entering the state tournament, meaning he did not allow an earned run while on the mound this season. Olson is one of the top ranked players in Wisconsin, currently ranked #15 in the state's incoming senior class He will play one more season with the Saints before graduating.