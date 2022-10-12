Stange's late goal lifts Blugolds over Stout

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- The Blugolds are bringing the Battle of the Blues trophy back to Eau Claire thanks to late game heroics.
UW-Eau Claire's women's soccer team defeated UW-Stout 1-0 at Nelson Field in Menomonie on Wednesday. After 80 minutes of back-and-forth defensive play, Emma Stange (assisted by Haley Von Rentzell) sniped one over the head of Stout's keeper to score the game-winning goal at 79:23. The Blue Devils blocked a late corner kick with 30 seconds left to seal the match.
The Blugolds take home the Battle of the Blues hardware for the 4th straight season the matchup has been played, dating back to 2018. UWEC is now 25-4-2 all time against UW-Stout in women's soccer matchups.
UW-Eau Claire moves to 8-4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. They will travel to UW-Whitewater Saturday for another WIAC matchup. Stout falls to 1-10-3 this season and remain winless in the conference, with a matchup at UW-La Crosse set for Saturday.