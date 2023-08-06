Stanley-Boyd finding strength in attitude and character

STANLEY (WQOW) - Stanley-Boyd's football program is getting stronger physically in the gym, but also as a collective unit.
The Orioles finished 4-6 overall and fifth in the Cloverbelt Conference last season and bring back a younger team in 2023 with the sophomores and juniors setting the tone.
They're getting older and bigger in the weight room, but what's stood out to head coach Jeff Koenig is the energy, intensity and mindset his team carries. There isn't a lot of negativity and it's helping Stanley-Boyd improve every day.
"I think their strength is just their attitude and character," Koenig said. "They really are a right group and that goes from the seniors to the freshman. We're seeing them act as a pretty tight and cohesive group, and they've really been positive. That's key, especially when you have young players, you got to make sure you're focused on getting better."
The Orioles open the year on the road at Cadott on August 18.