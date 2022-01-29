Stark wins state title, others podium at first WIAA girls wrestling championship

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - It was a great day to be a girl.
The first-ever Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls individual wrestling championships were held on Saturday, another milestone moment for girls athletics in the Badger State.
It was historic, but also satisfying for wrestlers like Spring Valley/Elmwood's Lyndsey Stark, who captured the title at 185 pounds.
"I'm really proud of myself for all the hard work I put in throughout the season," she said. "I know that my coach is really happy and my parents are really proud."
Stark joked she 'got her butt kicked by boys' all season long, so wrestling against other girls was special in itself.
Her teammate Haeli Casey finished fifth in the 100 pound bracket, just behind Glenwood City's Savannah Millermon in third place.
See full results from all brackets here
Glenwood City's Savannah Millermon finished third in the 100 pound weight class on Saturday. #wiaawr @WQOW pic.twitter.com/UYG1aemCIu— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) January 30, 2022
Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Breanna Wier finished third in the 152 pound division. Hudson's Natalie Klavetter finished fifth at 120 pounds.
Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Breanna Wier finished third at 152 pounds. #wiaawr @WQOW pic.twitter.com/2qcUB9SUT5— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) January 30, 2022
Hudson's Natalie Klavetter finished 5th in the 120 pound weight class Saturday. #wiaawr @WQOW @HudHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/gtNLFUdFO1— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) January 30, 2022
Barron's Angela Zimmerman finished eighth in the 126 pound division.
Love this sequence of events after @ECN_wrestling's Shelly Bulman pinned down a 3rd place finish at 138 pounds. North girls had fun today! #wiaawr @WQOW pic.twitter.com/qMCbw4XX9H— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) January 30, 2022
Eau Claire North had five wrestlers compete, led by Shelly Bulman's third place finish at 138 pounds. Katlyn Grant finished fourth at 145 and Cambree Lokken was sixth at 235 pounds.