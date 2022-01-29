 Skip to main content
Stark wins state title, others podium at first WIAA girls wrestling championship

  • Updated
  • 0
012922 Lyndsey Stark state champion wrestling

Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestler Lyndsey Stark stands atop the podium after wining the 185 pound state title on January 29, 2022.

Lyndsey Stark won the 185 pound title for Spring Valley/Elmwood on Saturday at the first ever WIAA girls individual wrestling championships in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - It was a great day to be a girl.

The first-ever Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls individual wrestling championships were held on Saturday, another milestone moment for girls athletics in the Badger State.

It was historic, but also satisfying for wrestlers like Spring Valley/Elmwood's Lyndsey Stark, who captured the title at 185 pounds.

"I'm really proud of myself for all the hard work I put in throughout the season," she said. "I know that my coach is really happy and my parents are really proud."

Stark joked she 'got her butt kicked by boys' all season long, so wrestling against other girls was special in itself.

Her teammate Haeli Casey finished fifth in the 100 pound bracket, just behind Glenwood City's Savannah Millermon in third place.

See full results from all brackets here

Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Breanna Wier finished third in the 152 pound division. Hudson's Natalie Klavetter finished fifth at 120 pounds.

Barron's Angela Zimmerman finished eighth in the 126 pound division.

Eau Claire North had five wrestlers compete, led by Shelly Bulman's third place finish at 138 pounds. Katlyn Grant finished fourth at 145 and Cambree Lokken was sixth at 235 pounds.

