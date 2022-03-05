 Skip to main content
State bound! Menomonie, Neillsville, SCF girls win sectional titles

  • Updated
030522 Menomonie girls basketball wins sectional title

The Menomonie Mustangs advanced to state for the first time in program history after defeating Lakeland 56-44 in Hayward on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

(WQOW) - Saturday's girls high school basketball sectional finals scores

Division 2

Menomonie 56, Lakeland 44 - Mustangs advance to state for first time in program history, will play Friday at Resch Center in Green Bay

Division 3

St. Croix Falls 65, Altoona 45 - Saints advance to state for first time in program history, will play Thursday at Resch Center in Green Bay

Division 4

Neillsville 48, Phillips 42 - Warriors advance to state for sixth time in program history (first since 2014), will play Thursday at Resch Center in Green Bay

Division 5

McDonell Central vs Northwood - postponed to Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Amery

Find all brackets and scores here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

