State bound! Menomonie, Neillsville, SCF girls win sectional titles

(WQOW) - Saturday's girls high school basketball sectional finals scores
Division 2
Menomonie 56, Lakeland 44 - Mustangs advance to state for first time in program history, will play Friday at Resch Center in Green Bay
Division 3
St. Croix Falls 65, Altoona 45 - Saints advance to state for first time in program history, will play Thursday at Resch Center in Green Bay
Division 4
Neillsville 48, Phillips 42 - Warriors advance to state for sixth time in program history (first since 2014), will play Thursday at Resch Center in Green Bay
Division 5
McDonell Central vs Northwood - postponed to Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Amery