State bound! See who qualified for the WIAA track and field championships

(WQOW) - Thursday's WIAA track and field sectionals results
Division 1 - Marshfield
Chippewa Falls junior Brooklyn Sandvig captured four event titles, winning the long jump, 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash and 400 meter dash. The Cardinals speedster had four podium finishes at the 2021 state meet.
Menomonie's Jayden Williams won the triple jump, long jump and high jump competitions. Teammate Emma Mommsen finished third in the girls high jump.
The top three finishers in each event qualify for the state meet, which will be held next week in La Crosse.
Eau Claire North's Dan Otto swept the boys discus and shot put titles, while teammate Saraya Davis won the girls shot put and finished second in the discus. Eau Claire Memorial's Theo Chumas finished second in the boys shot put and Emma Miller finished second in the girls shot put.
Memorial's Becca Fentress finished third in the 100 meter dash.
Chippewa Falls' Ava Krista finished third in the girls triple jump. Cardinals senior Brayden Warwick won the boys 110 meter hurdles title and finished second in the 300 meter hurdles.
Memorial saw its 4x100 meter relay finish first in 49.79, its 4x200 meter relay finish second in 1:45.61 and its 4x800 meter relay finish second in 9:54.50.
Old Abes sophomore Parker Dewey finished second in the 1600 meter run. Menomonie senior Isabella Jacobsen won the girls 3200 meter run.
Team scores
Girls
1. D. C. Everest, 97
2. Marshfield, 90
3. Hudson, 77
4. Eau Claire Memorial, 66
5. Chippewa Falls, 54
Boys
1. SPASH, 120
2. Wausau West, 72.50
3. D.C. Everest, 64
4. Menomonie, 63
5. Eau Claire Memorial, 56
Division 2 - Rice Lake
Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee won the 400 meter dash title and finished second in the 100 meter dash. Warriors junior Isabelle Schmidt finished second in the girls shot put, while teammate Taylor Schultz finished third in the girls discus.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for state.
Barron's Fran Peterson won the 3200 meter run and finished second in the 1600 meter run. Her teammate Colin Happel finished third in the boys pole vault competition.
Ellsworth won relay titles in the 4x100 and 4x200 events
Team scores
Girls
1. La Crosse Logan, 65.50
2. Osceola, 49
3. Amery, 48
4. Rice Lake, 44
5. Mosinee, 38
Boys
1. La Crosse Logan, 79.50
2. Osceola, 63
3. Lakeland Union, 52.50
4. Prescott, 46
4. La Crosse Aquinas, 46
Division 3 - Colfax
Durand's Kendall Hagness won titles in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash and 400 meter dash.
Eau Claire Regis' Gus Theisen and Carson Tait finished 1-2 in the 100 meter dash. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Ashton and Carter Kummet went 1-2 in the 200 meter dash. The top four finishers in each event qualify for state.
Ladysmith's Tori Thorpe won the girls shot put, while Colfax's Molly Heidorn won the girls 3200 meter run and Jeanette Hydukovich won the girls discus throw.
Elmwood/Plum City's Ethan Rupakus won the boys high jump competition. McDonell Central's Destiny Baughman finished fourth in the girls high jump and sixth in the long jump.
Glenwood City swept the boys and girls 4x400 meter relay titles and won the boys 4x800 relay.
Eau Claire Regis won the girls 4x800 meter relay.
Team scores
Girls
1. Ladysmith, 64
2. Webster, 47
3. Durand, 45
4. Eau Claire Regis, 43
5. Colfax, 40
Boys
1. Grantsburg, 81.50
2. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 77
3. Glenwood City, 65
4. Shell Lake, 47
5. Eau Claire Regis, 43
Division 3 - Mondovi
Fall Creek captured the boys team title behind event wins from Soren Johnson in the discus, Ryan Whittlinger in the shot put and the 4x800 meter relay.
Jenna Anders finished first in the 1600 meter run and second in the 800 meter run.
Mondovi's Dustin Mohler won the boys triple jump, Evan Gray won the 300 hurdles and Courtney Stadter won the girls 3200 meter run.
Alma/Pepin won the boys 4x200 meter relay and finished second in the 4x400 meter relay.
Team scores
Girls
1. Lancaster, 72.50
2. Kickapoo/La Farge, 64
3. Fall Creek, 63
4. Colby, 57.50
5. Loyal, 52
Boys
1. Fall Creek, 61
2. Mondovi, 59
3. Lancaster, 52
4. North Crawford, 38
5. Alma/Pepin, 36