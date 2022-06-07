State champs! Memorial golf captures D1 title

KOHLER (WQOW) - For the first time since 1977, Eau Claire Memorial has won a state title in boys high school golf.
The Old Abes captured the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 championship Tuesday by three strokes over Kettle Moraine High School, finishing with a score of 608 at Blackwolf Run.
Will Schlitz earned medalist honors with a two-round score of 1-over par 145. Parker Etzel finished tied for 7th at 6-over par, Ben Christenson finished tied for 26th at 12-over par, Cole Fisher finished tied for 29th at 13-over par, and Tyler DeBruyckere and Andrew Parrett combined to finish tied for 76th at 28-over par.
In Division 3, Ladysmith High School finished sixth with a team score of 754. Kohler High School won the event with a score of 643.
Glenwood City High School finished eighth with a score of 786.
Individually, Neillsville High School's Nolan John finished tied for 24th at 34-over par. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School's Bryce Killoren finished tied for 31st at 46-over par.
In Division 2, Ellsworth High School's Ethan Oricchio tied for 12th individually with a score of 15-over par. McDonell/Regis' Ben Biskupski finished tied for 29th at 24-over par.
Full results from all divisions can be found here
This story will be updated. Catch Evan Hong's report from Kohler on the 10 PM Report.