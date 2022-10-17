State experience aids Altoona

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There was a mix of excitement and focus inside Menard Tennis Center Monday night.
The Altoona Railroaders girls tennis team is preparing for its first trip to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association team state tournament since 2015.
One of its largest goals all season, the team's hard work has paid off with the 3 seed for the Division 2 tournament. Altoona will face the Xavier Hawks on Saturday in the semifinals.
Altoona advanced two singles players, Ava Bremer and Josie Recheck, and two double teams to the individual tournament last week at Nielsen Stadium. Experiencing the atmosphere, lighting and playing surface should benefit the Railroaders when they return on Saturday.
"Last year I was really nervous and I didn't know how it was," said Recheck, a junior. "It was nice to be more comfortable in the environment. I know what to expect this time."
Altoona brings a 21-9 record into Saturday's competition. Xavier is 13-3 and beat Altoona 4-3 earlier this season.