State hockey tournaments moving to Capitol Ice Arena

MIDDLETON (WQOW)- Wisconsin's high school state hockey tournaments will not be held at the Alliant Energy Center next year.
The Boys and Girls State Hockey Tournaments have been relocated to Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton starting in March 2023, the WIAA announced Friday.
“We are excited about the opportunity to host the upcoming WIAA Boys and Girls State Hockey Championships at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena,” WIAA Assistant Director LeVar Ridgeway said. “With the move, we look forward to creating a great State championship atmosphere for our student-athletes, coaches and fans in a hockey centric facility.”
The WIAA and the arena have agreed to a two-year term. The venue was renovated in 2018, equipped with a state-of-the-art sound systems, scoreboard and video board. The arena has a capacity of 2,611 spectators. It currently plays host to the USHL Madison Capitols and Madison Capitols AAA.
Both the Boys and Girls State Hockey Tournaments are set for Thursday-Saturday, March 2-4. Until 2023, the tournaments had only been held outside of Alliant Energy Center three times, in 1974-75 in Green Bay, and in 2021 in Wisconsin Rapids due to the pandemic.