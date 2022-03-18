Steel beat Jets 7-4 on home ice, snap losing streak

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel have struggled in the month of March, but a strong Friday night snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Janesville Jets.
Colin Tushie scored first before Ryan Remick scored again in the first period with 30 seconds to go. After entering the second period up two, Janesville scored on a power play before the Steel scored twice more.
In the third, Chippewa went up four goals before the Jets cut it to two, but it was too little too late as the Steel scored another to seal the game.
The win is Chippewa's first in seven games against the Jets this season. Chippewa moves to 20-27-3 and is up to 67 points after the victory. The team is set to rematch the Jets in Janesville on Saturday night.