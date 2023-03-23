Steel can't complete late comeback, fall in shootout

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Chippewa Steel nearly completed a remarkable third period comeback, but fell short in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Wisconsin Windigo on Thursday.
The Windigo went up 3-0 in the first period before scoring two more in the second period to take a five-goal lead. Noah Grolnic finally got the Steel on the board in the second period.
With just over four minutes left to go in the game, Kade Nielsen scored to make it a 5-2 game. Then JJ Grainda scores less than a minute later, followed by another goal from Nielsen to cut the deficit to one with three total goals in a minute and a half.
Sam Rice scored in the final minute of regulation to climb back to a tie game and force overtime. However, after a scoreless overtime, the Steel failed to score in the shootout and one goal was enough to lift the Windigo to victory.
The Steel earn a point for the overtime loss. Both teams will run it back on Friday night at Chippewa ice Arena.