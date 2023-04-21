Steel fall short in playoff opener

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 800 PM CDT Friday was 775.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 776.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
776.8 feet on 06/02/2013.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Roads near the river begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 600 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 600 PM CDT Friday was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 04/18/2003.

&&

Steel fall short in playoff opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Windigo Steel logos

EAGLE RIVER (WQOW) - J.J. Grainda scored the first playoff goal in team history, but the Chippewa Steel fell 4-1 to the Wisconsin Windigo Friday in the opening game of the Robertson Cup playoffs.

Wisconsin leads the best-of-five-games series 1-0. Game 2 is Saturday night at Eagle River Sports Arena.

Box score

The Windigo scored twice in the first seven minutes to take a 2-0 lead after one period.

Chippewa responded with the only goal of the middle period at 8:30 when Grainda scored on a feed from Kade Nielsen.

Wisconsin scored twice in the final period on goals from Zachary Cline and Victor Widlund.

Steel goalie Adam Gajan stopped 21 of 25 shots he faced. Maxwell Beckford made 26 saves for Wisconsin.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you