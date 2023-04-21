Steel fall short in playoff opener

EAGLE RIVER (WQOW) - J.J. Grainda scored the first playoff goal in team history, but the Chippewa Steel fell 4-1 to the Wisconsin Windigo Friday in the opening game of the Robertson Cup playoffs.
Wisconsin leads the best-of-five-games series 1-0. Game 2 is Saturday night at Eagle River Sports Arena.
The Windigo scored twice in the first seven minutes to take a 2-0 lead after one period.
Chippewa responded with the only goal of the middle period at 8:30 when Grainda scored on a feed from Kade Nielsen.
Wisconsin scored twice in the final period on goals from Zachary Cline and Victor Widlund.
Steel goalie Adam Gajan stopped 21 of 25 shots he faced. Maxwell Beckford made 26 saves for Wisconsin.