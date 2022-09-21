Steel have high expectations with young, talented roster

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel hope a strong start to the 2022-23 season is a sign of things to come.
After winning three of four games at the North American Hockey League's showcase event last weekend, the Steel will skate at home for the first time on Thursday against the Anchorage Wolverines.
The three-game series should be another solid test for Chippewa, which is hoping to reach the postseason for the first time in franchise history.
At the trade deadline last season, the Steel made a number of deals to 'turn the page' on the roster. Head coach Casey Mignone said Tuesday many of the younger players took on leadership roles and understand the expectations for this season.
Mignone said the team has further developed than what he anticipated for this point in the year, in large part due to the work players put in over the summer.
The Steel will be a solid defensive team thanks to talented defensemen and a trio of talented goalies: Adam Gajan, Colin Rowbotham and Carter Wishart.
Mignone said the Steel are built to play any style of hockey.
Thursday's home opener is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The first 250 fans will receive a rally towel.
Former Steel president signs with Janesville Jets
The Janesville Jets have hired former Chippewa Steel President Brad Stepan as its Vice President of Business Development and Operations, the team announced Tuesday.
Stepan served the Steel for 15 months. In a release, he thanked team owner Kelly Kasik and the organization for the opportunity to work in Chippewa Falls.
A Steel spokesperson told News 18 the team currently does not plan to fill the position Stepan held.