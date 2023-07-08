Steel hire Chris Ratzloff as head coach & GM

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel have found its new leader for the 2023-24 season.
Chris Ratzloff has been hired as head coach and general manager according to the team's official coaching staff directory online. Ratzloff takes over for Casey Mignone, who is leaving the program after two seasons as head coach and general manager.
Ratzloff is making a jump from the NA3HL where he coached the Rochester Grizzlies for the last four seasons. He led the Grizzlies to three straight division titles, two Fraser Cup finals and won a Fraser Cup championship in 2021-22. Ratzloff was crowned NA3HL Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons from 2020-2022.
Prior to coaching, Ratzloff played for the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL and played four years of Division 3 hockey at UW-River Falls.
Ratzloff takes over a Steel franchise that reached the playoff for the first time in team history last season.