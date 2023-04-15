Steel honor billet families, fall in regular season finale

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Chippewa Steel honored its billet families in front of a packed house at Chippewa Area Ice Arena but went on to fall 6-3 to the Minnesota Wilderness in the regular season finale.
Billet families provide housing and support for junior hockey players throughout the season. Many of the players travel far from home to join a junior team and need a place to stay. The Steel honored each player's host family by recognizing them at center ice with roses, gifts and pictures.
The Steel ultimately fell to the Wilderness on home ice.
The loss means that Chippewa is locked into the No. 4 seed in the NAHL's Midwest Division and will take on the division champion Wisconsin Windigo in the 2023 Robertson Cup playoffs. It will mark the first playoff appearance in the history of the Steel franchise.
Official dates for the best-of-five series have yet to be announced, but the Robertson Cup playoffs will begin no earlier than April 20.