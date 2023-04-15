Steel honor billet families, fall in regular season finale

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and
Carver Counties.

Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and
Dakota Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn
Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

.Recent warm temperatures have acted quickly to melt snowpack and
increase river flows. Additional precipitation expected overnight
Saturday and through Sunday will not help the situation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 773.0 feet, Parkland area along the river may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 600 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 774.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 600 PM CDT Saturday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 766.1 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
773.8 feet on 05/15/2003.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Steel honor billet families, fall in regular season finale

  • Updated
  • 0
Chippewa Steel Billet Families

The Chippewa Steel honor a billet family at center-ice during the regular season finale on April 15, 2023.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Chippewa Steel honored its billet families in front of a packed house at Chippewa Area Ice Arena but went on to fall 6-3 to the Minnesota Wilderness in the regular season finale.

Billet families provide housing and support for junior hockey players throughout the season. Many of the players travel far from home to join a junior team and need a place to stay. The Steel honored each player's host family by recognizing them at center ice with roses, gifts and pictures.

The Steel ultimately fell to the Wilderness on home ice.

The loss means that Chippewa is locked into the No. 4 seed in the NAHL's Midwest Division and will take on the division champion Wisconsin Windigo in the 2023 Robertson Cup playoffs. It will mark the first playoff appearance in the history of the Steel franchise.

Official dates for the best-of-five series have yet to be announced, but the Robertson Cup playoffs will begin no earlier than April 20.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

