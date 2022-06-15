 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steel make 6 selections in NAHL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
chippewa steel logo

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel selected six players in the NAHL Draft on Wednesday.

With the 29th overall pick, the Steel drafted goaltender Adam Gajan in the opening round.

In round 2, Chippewa selected defenseman Easton Zueger.

In round 3, the Steel selected forward Jake Sondreal with the 79th pick. Sondreal's brother Zach recently signed a tender agreement with the team.

The Steel selected forward Joseph Arnold with the 92nd overall pick in round 4.

In round 5, Chippewa took defenseman Luke Margenau.

In round 6, the Steel selected forward Nik Howell.

See all draft selections here

Per the NAHL website, amateur players less than 21 years of age on December 31, 2022 who are not listed on an NAHL team roster or are listed on an NAHL team roster but played less than (10) NAHL regular season and/or playoff games during the 2021-22 season and did not accept a tender from an NAHL team prior to the 2022 NAHL Entry Draft are eligible for selection in the draft.

The number of players each team is able to draft varies on that team's current roster (protected list) minus the number 30. Each team's roster is comprised of veteran players and signed tenders only. For example, if a team has 15 veterans rostered and 8 tenders (23 total), that team is allowed seven (7) draft picks.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags