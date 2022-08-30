Steel make two additions to coaching staff

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A couple of new faces will be behind the Chippewa Steel bench this season.
Steve Dougherty will serve as the team's assistant coach and Dan Hoehne will serve as goaltending coach, the team announced Monday.
Dougherty has coached professionally for 12 years, most recently an assistant coach with the Walpole Express in the Eastern Hockey League. Dougherty takes over for Logan Murphy.
Hoehne has been coaching since 2005, most recently an assistant coach/goalie coach at Chanhassen High School in Minnesota.
The Steel start the 2022-23 season on Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosting the Anchorage Wolverines.