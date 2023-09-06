 Skip to main content
Steel open season with exhibition win in Austin

090623 Chippewa Steel practice

The Chippewa Steel open the season this week with a young roster ready to prove itself

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel dropped the puck on a brand new season Wednesday with an exhibition win over the Austin Bruins.

The Steel won 4-2 in the first of two games over two days to prepare for the North American Hockey League regular season, which starts Friday. The Steel will open Saturday against Kenai River at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Steel's strength is speed

After reaching the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season, the Steel have a number of new faces in 2023, starting with new head coach and general manager Chris Ratzloff. The former championship-winning coach with the Rochester Grizzlies takes over for his good friend Casey Mignone.

This year's Steel roster is young, but features quite a bit of speed, which Ratzloff plans to build upon. Chippewa Valley natives Joe Kelly and Peyton Platter are back.

