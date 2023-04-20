 Skip to main content
Steel plan to block shots, sacrifice bodies in playoffs

  • Updated
Steel lay out on defense

The Chippewa Steel's game plan defensively for the Wisconsin Windigo calls for blocking more shots and getting more bodies in front of pucks.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It's beginning to get real for the Chippewa Steel.

The team departed for Eagle River Thursday afternoon ahead of its playoff opener against the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday.

The Steel will need to win at least one road game in the best-of-five-games series to advance to the next round of the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup playoffs.

Chippewa went 0-4 in Eagle River during the regular season, but Steel head coach Casey Mignone said Tuesday his team is playing much better hockey now.

Offensively, the Steel want to play with physicality.

Defensively, the plan is to block more shots and get more bodies in front of pucks to slow down Wisconsin's high-powered offense.

Game 1 of the series starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Eagle River Sports Arena.

