Steel still confident despite 0-2 series hole

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Their backs are against the boards, but Chippewa Steel players took the ice Tuesday for practice with a lot of confidence.
The Steel trails the Wisconsin Windigo 0-2 in the opening round of the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup playoffs and must win the final three games of the series this weekend to advance. Game 3 is Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Game 2 resulted in a tough overtime loss for the Steel, a game which Chippewa feels it could have won had a puck bounced a little differently.
While the Steel has not beaten the Windigo in Eagle River this season, it has had better luck in Chippewa Falls.
