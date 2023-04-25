 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steel still confident despite 0-2 series hole

  • Updated
  • 0
042523 Chippewa Steel practice

The Chippewa Steel need to win three games in a row against the Wisconsin Windigo to advance in the playoffs, but remain confident entering their first home game of the postseason.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Their backs are against the boards, but Chippewa Steel players took the ice Tuesday for practice with a lot of confidence.

The Steel trails the Wisconsin Windigo 0-2 in the opening round of the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup playoffs and must win the final three games of the series this weekend to advance. Game 3 is Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Game 2 resulted in a tough overtime loss for the Steel, a game which Chippewa feels it could have won had a puck bounced a little differently.

While the Steel has not beaten the Windigo in Eagle River this season, it has had better luck in Chippewa Falls.

Watch News 18 throughout the week for more playoff coverage.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you