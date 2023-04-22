Steel stopped short in OT, Windigo take 2-0 series lead

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and
Sibley Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and
Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 776.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 800 PM CDT Saturday was 776.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 776.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
776.2 feet on 04/14/2002.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and
Sibley Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and
Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Roads near the river begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 600 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 600 PM CDT Saturday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 04/18/2003.

&&

Steel stopped short in OT, Windigo take 2-0 series lead

  • 0
Windigo Steel logos

EAGLE RIVER (WQOW)- The Chippewa Steel are on the brink of elimination from the 2023 NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs after a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Windigo on Saturday night.

Wisconsin got on the board early with a goal from Patrick Isiguzo just over three minutes into regulation. Chippewa responded with a score from Tomas Trunda in the second period to tie the game at 1-1.

The score would remain halfway into the first overtime period when Wisconsin capitalized on a 3-on-1 rush with a goal from Samuel Jacobs to seal the deal.

Wisconsin now holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Midwest semifinal series. Chippewa will look to stave off elimination in game 3 next Friday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you