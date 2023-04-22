Steel stopped short in OT, Windigo take 2-0 series lead

EAGLE RIVER (WQOW)- The Chippewa Steel are on the brink of elimination from the 2023 NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs after a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Windigo on Saturday night.
Wisconsin got on the board early with a goal from Patrick Isiguzo just over three minutes into regulation. Chippewa responded with a score from Tomas Trunda in the second period to tie the game at 1-1.
The score would remain halfway into the first overtime period when Wisconsin capitalized on a 3-on-1 rush with a goal from Samuel Jacobs to seal the deal.
Wisconsin now holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Midwest semifinal series. Chippewa will look to stave off elimination in game 3 next Friday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.