Steel sweep weekend series, other Saturday scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Chippewa Steel busted out the brooms for a weekend sweep after a 6-2 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears on Saturday.
Chippewa picked up a 5-1 win over Kenai River on Friday night. On Saturday, the guys in green stormed to an early lead thanks to goals from Logan Cleary and Shawn Ramsey within the first 3-and-a-half minutes. Kazumo Sasaki added another halfway through the first period to give the Steel a three-goal lead early on. The Brown Bears managed to score twice but the Steel added three more goals the rest of the way.
Chippewa moves to 19-18-1 with the win and return to Chippewa Ice Arena on Friday to host the Springfield Jr. Blues.
OTHER SCORES
Boys high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 53, Rice Lake 50: Jesperson (ECM) 17 points, Tyler Orr (RL) 22 points
Chippewa Falls 70, Eau Claire North 52: Crumbaker (CF) 24 points, Rocksvold (ECN) 20 points
Fall Creek 70, Pardeeville 53
Menomonie 65, New Richmond 59 (OT)
Girls high school basketball
Neillsville 61, McDonell Central 48 - Recap here
Cameron 33, St. Croix Falls 55
Fall Creek 49, Pardeeville 41
Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 41
High school gymnastics
Marshfield Invitational
1. Marshfield - 136.000
2. Ashland - 127.750
3. Antigo - 126.500
4. Rice Lake - 121.950
5. Grantsburg - 118.800
6. Mosinee - 116.800
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-River Falls 4 (OT)
Men's college wrestling
UW-Eau Claire hosted Don Parker Open - results here
Men's college tennis
UW-Eau Claire 9, St. Scholastica 0
UW-Eau Claire 7, UW-Stevens Point 2
College swim and dive
UWEC competed at Minnesota First Chance meet and UIC Diving Invitational- results here
College track and field
UW-Eau Claire competed at the UW-La Crosse Mark Guthrie Legacy Invitational - results here
UW-Stout competed at Gopher Classic at the University of Minnesota