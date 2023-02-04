 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steel sweep weekend series, other Saturday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Steel sweep weekend series vs. Kenai River

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Chippewa Steel busted out the brooms for a weekend sweep after a 6-2 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears on Saturday.

Chippewa picked up a 5-1 win over Kenai River on Friday night. On Saturday, the guys in green stormed to an early lead thanks to goals from Logan Cleary and Shawn Ramsey within the first 3-and-a-half minutes. Kazumo Sasaki added another halfway through the first period to give the Steel a three-goal lead early on. The Brown Bears managed to score twice but the Steel added three more goals the rest of the way.

Chippewa moves to 19-18-1 with the win and return to Chippewa Ice Arena on Friday to host the Springfield Jr. Blues.

Box score

OTHER SCORES

Boys high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 53, Rice Lake 50: Jesperson (ECM) 17 points, Tyler Orr (RL) 22 points

Chippewa Falls 70, Eau Claire North 52: Crumbaker (CF) 24 points, Rocksvold (ECN) 20 points

Fall Creek 70, Pardeeville 53

Menomonie 65, New Richmond 59 (OT)

Girls high school basketball

Neillsville 61, McDonell Central 48 - Recap here

Cameron 33, St. Croix Falls 55

Fall Creek 49, Pardeeville 41

Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 41

High school gymnastics

Marshfield Invitational

1. Marshfield - 136.000

2. Ashland - 127.750

3. Antigo - 126.500

4. Rice Lake - 121.950

5. Grantsburg - 118.800

6. Mosinee - 116.800

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-River Falls 4 (OT)

Men's college wrestling

UW-Eau Claire hosted Don Parker Open - results here

Men's college tennis

UW-Eau Claire 9, St. Scholastica 0

UW-Eau Claire 7, UW-Stevens Point 2

College swim and dive

UWEC competed at Minnesota First Chance meet and UIC Diving Invitational- results here

College track and field

UW-Eau Claire competed at the UW-La Crosse Mark Guthrie Legacy Invitational - results here

UW-Stout competed at Gopher Classic at the University of Minnesota

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you