Steel took more risks in recent NAHL Draft

(WQOW) - Six selections, six impact players.
That's how Chippewa Steel Director of Scouting Steve Williams views his latest North American Hockey League draft class, which came together last week.
The Steel made six selections, splitting the picks between forwards and defensemen.
With our first pick of the 2023 NAHL Draft, the Chippewa Steel select... #RalleytheValley pic.twitter.com/tqA64pBcSJ— Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) June 14, 2023
A Chippewa Steel sandwich in the 2nd round! Welcome to the Steel Nicholas! 👊 #RalleyTheValley pic.twitter.com/PJFM8kaqQy— Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) June 14, 2023
Evan West is headed west! 🙌 #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/kuvfeec3hP— Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) June 14, 2023
Continuing to bolster the blue line 💪 Welcome to Chippewa Jameson! #RalleyTheValley pic.twitter.com/KytgNmS04P— Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) June 14, 2023
Starting out the 5th round strong from the State of Hockey! #RalleyTheValley pic.twitter.com/9upiXTEF9d— Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) June 14, 2023
With most of the Steel roster already set to return for the 2023-24 season, Williams said he was able to take more risks with picks during this year's draft compared to last year's.
The entire Steel roster will assemble in Andover, Minnesota, next month for the team's main camp.