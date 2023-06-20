 Skip to main content
Steel took more risks in recent NAHL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0

With most of its roster returning this season, the Chippewa Steel took a few more chances during this year's NAHL Draft.

(WQOW) - Six selections, six impact players.

That's how Chippewa Steel Director of Scouting Steve Williams views his latest North American Hockey League draft class, which came together last week.

The Steel made six selections, splitting the picks between forwards and defensemen.

With most of the Steel roster already set to return for the 2023-24 season, Williams said he was able to take more risks with picks during this year's draft compared to last year's.

The entire Steel roster will assemble in Andover, Minnesota, next month for the team's main camp.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

