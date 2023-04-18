Steel want to play physical vs Windigo

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - For the first time in franchise history, the Chippewa Steel is holding postseason practices.
The team skated Tuesday morning inside Chippewa Area Ice Arena, preparing for its first round Robert Cup Playoffs matchup with the Wisconsin Windigo.
Wisconsin won six of the eight regular season meetings, including all four contests at Eagle River Sports Arena.
Chippewa's plan for the best-of-five-games series is to play physical, getting pucks and bodies to the net against goaltender Gavin Moffatt.
"Just committing to playoff style hockey. It's not going to be pretty," Steel Head Coach and General Manager Casey Mignone said.
Moffatt went 21-7 during the regular season with a 2.00 goals against average.
The Steel will counter with Adam Gajan, who was 19-12 with a 2.57 goals against average.
Chippewa will be without its second primary goalie, Carter Wishart, who is battling an illness. Konrad Kausch, former of the MN Wilderness, will serve as backup.
Game 1 of the series is Friday in Eagle River.
The series will shift to Chippewa Falls on April 28 for Game 3. If necessary, Game 4 will be Saturday, April 29, at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.