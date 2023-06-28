Steel will open season September 9

(WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel will begin a new season on home ice, the North American Hockey League announced Wednesday.
Chippewa will host Kenai River on Saturday, September 9, at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
After participating in the NAHL Showcase Tournament the next weekend, the Steel will return home for a game against the Minnesota Wilderness on September 23.
View the full season schedule here
The Steel will play 60 regular season games as members of the Midwest Division.
Coming off their first playoff appearance in franchise history, the Steel hope to participate in the 2024 Robertson Cup Playoffs starting in April.