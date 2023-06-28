 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Steel will open season September 9

  • Updated
  • 0
Chippewa Steel Clicking

Head coach Casey Mignone speaks to players at the end of practice on March 22, 2023.

(WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel will begin a new season on home ice, the North American Hockey League announced Wednesday.

Chippewa will host Kenai River on Saturday, September 9, at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

After participating in the NAHL Showcase Tournament the next weekend, the Steel will return home for a game against the Minnesota Wilderness on September 23.

View the full season schedule here

The Steel will play 60 regular season games as members of the Midwest Division.

Coming off their first playoff appearance in franchise history, the Steel hope to participate in the 2024 Robertson Cup Playoffs starting in April.

RELATED: Steel took more risks in recent NAHL Draft

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

