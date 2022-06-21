Steel will start season with 5-game homestand

(WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel will begin next season with five straight home games.
The North American Hockey League released the 2022-23 regular season schedule Tuesday. Chippewa will host the Anchorage Wolverines on Thursday, September 22 to begin its 60-game campaign. It will be part of a 3-game weekend series at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel will then host the Janesville Jets the following Friday and Saturday.
You can see the entire schedule here
The Steel will also play four games in the annual NAHL Showcase Tournament from September 14-17 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. A schedule has not been released.
There are 29 teams representing four divisions in the NAHL this season. Joining the Steel in the Midwest Division is: Anchorage Wolverines, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Janesville Jets, Kenai River Brown Bears, Minnesota Wilderness, Springfield Jr. Blues and Wisconsin Windigo.