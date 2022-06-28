Steen 'can't be upset' with 5th place shot put finish at nationals

EUGENE, OR (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire assistant throws coach Roger Steen is a two-time NCAA national champion, but last weekend, he had the performance of his life.
Steen threw a personal best 21.14 meters (69 feet 4 1/4 inches) at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Friday, good enough for 5th in the nation. Unfortunately, Steen came up one spot short of qualifying for the World Athletics Championship in July, as only the top four finishers make the team. However, he was still named alternate for Team USA at Worlds, and he's happy with his effort.
"I knew I was in the right spot," Steen said. "Training was going well, my body was feeling good. I went out there and I wanted to make the team, but I can't be upset with throwing a personal best and competing with everyone who's really good."
Steen credits part of his strong performance to his time at UW-Eau Claire. His 5th place finish is the latest major track and field accomplishment by a Blugold, after UWEC's men's track and field program swept both the indoor and outdoor NCAA Division III national championships this year. Steen was inspired by the sweep after coaching and training with them throughout the year.
"It's really fun because they kind of set the stage, and I can't let them outshine me a little bit, so I got to compete to the best of my ability," Steen said. "Just having that group there, they want to get better, and they're pretty hungry so it just kind of fuels the fire even more."
Steen was able to throw his all-time personal best at 30 years old. Like the Blugolds to him, he hopes to inspire other throwers and runners in our area to be great.
"Track is such an underdeveloped sport in our area because you only get it for that month-and-a-half in high school, and in college it's hard because there's not that many good weather days," Steen said. "It's hard to be super competitive in our area, but it's not impossible. It's definitely something anybody can do, just got to keep working at it and don't give up on doing it."
Steen plans to compete at several more events in the United States and overseas this summer, but he is unsure about his competitive shot put future following the season.