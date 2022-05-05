 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stein walks off, Memorial tops North 5-4 in second crosstown clash

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial Walks Off to Beat North

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Huskies knocked off their crosstown rivals from Memorial 2-1 on Tuesday, but the Old Abes got redemption on Thursday night in dramatic fashion. 

Sawyer Stein's walk-off base hit bounced off of the glove of North's second baseman in the bottom of the 7th to lift the Old Abes to a 5-4 win over North in the second city rivalry matchup in two days. North led for much of the way, taking a 4-1 lead in the 4th, Memorial loaded the bases and scored two runs in the 5th to cut the deficit to one run, before a two-run rally in the 7th to win the game. 

Memorial moves to 6-5 overall while the Huskies lose just their second game of the year. 

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

Baseball

Altoona 13, Ellsworth 3 (5 innings)

Eau Claire Regis 6, Thorp 0

Elk Mound 14, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 innings)

Osseo-Fairchild 16, Cadott 0 (5 innings)

Boyceville 9, Spring Valley 6

Durand 11, Glenwood City 3

Mondovi 12, Colfax 7

Greenwood 8, Spencer 7

Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 2

Softball

Eau Claire Immanuel 10, Independence 9

Bloomer 10, Fall Creek 2

Elk Mound 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (6 innings)

Altoona 2, Ellsworth 5

Spring Valley 0, Boyceville 10 (5 innings)

Eau Claire Regis 0, Thorp 14 (5 innings)

Hayward 12, Cumberland 2 (Game 1)

Hayward 12, Cumberland 1 (Game 2)

Cadott 11, Osseo-Fairchild 4

Northwood/Solon Springs 11, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 1 (5 innings)

Girls Soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 1, Hudson 1

Eau Claire North 0, New Richmond 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags