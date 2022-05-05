Stein walks off, Memorial tops North 5-4 in second crosstown clash

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Huskies knocked off their crosstown rivals from Memorial 2-1 on Tuesday, but the Old Abes got redemption on Thursday night in dramatic fashion.
Sawyer Stein's walk-off base hit bounced off of the glove of North's second baseman in the bottom of the 7th to lift the Old Abes to a 5-4 win over North in the second city rivalry matchup in two days. North led for much of the way, taking a 4-1 lead in the 4th, Memorial loaded the bases and scored two runs in the 5th to cut the deficit to one run, before a two-run rally in the 7th to win the game.
Memorial moves to 6-5 overall while the Huskies lose just their second game of the year.
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
Baseball
Altoona 13, Ellsworth 3 (5 innings)
Eau Claire Regis 6, Thorp 0
Elk Mound 14, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 innings)
Osseo-Fairchild 16, Cadott 0 (5 innings)
Boyceville 9, Spring Valley 6
Durand 11, Glenwood City 3
Mondovi 12, Colfax 7
Greenwood 8, Spencer 7
Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 2
Softball
Eau Claire Immanuel 10, Independence 9
Bloomer 10, Fall Creek 2
Elk Mound 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (6 innings)
Altoona 2, Ellsworth 5
Spring Valley 0, Boyceville 10 (5 innings)
Eau Claire Regis 0, Thorp 14 (5 innings)
Hayward 12, Cumberland 2 (Game 1)
Hayward 12, Cumberland 1 (Game 2)
Cadott 11, Osseo-Fairchild 4
Northwood/Solon Springs 11, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 1 (5 innings)
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Hudson 1
Eau Claire North 0, New Richmond 1