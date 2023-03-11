 Skip to main content
Stout 3rd, UWEC 7th at WIAC gymnastics meet

OSHKOSH (WQOW)- UW-Stout took third and UW-Eau Claire took 7th place in the final team results at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference gymnastics championships on Saturday in Oshkosh.

The Blue Devils finished with 190.475 points trailing only UW-La Crosse and champion UW-Oshkosh. Kiara Brown is the co-champion in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.600, tied with UW-La Crosse's Rachel Chesley. Brown also earned a runner-up finish in the all-around competition with 38.150 points. Her teammate Effie Ferguson took 2nd on balance beam with a score of 9.800.

A third place finish is good enough to qualify UW-Stout as a team for the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association championships in Winona, MN later this month.

UW-Eau Claire took 7th as a team with a score of 184.975. Harriet Toth took 5th in the all-around competition for the Blugolds.

Individual qualifiers for NCGA nationals are still being finalized. The national meet will be held at Winona State University on March 25.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

