Stout 4th, UWEC 5th at WIAC gymnastics championships

WHITEWATER (WQOW)- The WIAC gymnastics championships wrapped up over the weekend with several Blugolds and Blue Devils recording strong finishes.
UW-Stout finished 4th overall in the final team standings. Effie Ferguson finished 2nd place on balance beam, while Kiara Brown took 2nd in the all-around competition. Both Ferguson and Brown earned All-WIAC honors.
UW-Eau Claire finished 5th overall as a team with a score of 187.450, which is the fifth highest team score in program history. Eau Claire's Andrea O'Connell took 4th in the floor exercise, while Tia Ravara finished 3rd in the all-around. Both O'Connell and Ravara earned All-WIAC honors as well.
The WIAC Championship doubled as a National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regional meet. Both schools are anticipating athletes to qualify for the NCGA National Championship, with qualifiers set to be announced Monday. The National Championship takes place on March 26th at Ithaca College in New York.