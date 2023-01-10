 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of less
than one inch and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Stout bests UWEC in gymnastics season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Stout defeated UW-Eau Claire 186.150-178.165 at the first gymnastics meet of the season on Tuesday night at McPhee Center.

Stout's Kiara Brown and Gabrielle Winstead tied for first in vault with a 9.400. Brown would also win the uneven parallel bars with a 9.500 and the all-around title with a 37.575. UW-Eau Claire's Harriet Toth and Tia Ravara took second and third in the all-around competition.

The Blue Devils took the top six spots on beam, led by Effie Ferguson with a 9.700. Isabela Krulich won the floor exercise with a 9.500 as the Blue Devils swept individual titles in all events. 

UWEC's next competition is on Saturday in Des Moines, IA against three schools. The Blue Devils travel to Winona on Friday for the Winona State Tri Meet.

