Stout bests UWEC in gymnastics season opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Stout defeated UW-Eau Claire 186.150-178.165 at the first gymnastics meet of the season on Tuesday night at McPhee Center.
Stout's Kiara Brown and Gabrielle Winstead tied for first in vault with a 9.400. Brown would also win the uneven parallel bars with a 9.500 and the all-around title with a 37.575. UW-Eau Claire's Harriet Toth and Tia Ravara took second and third in the all-around competition.
The Blue Devils took the top six spots on beam, led by Effie Ferguson with a 9.700. Isabela Krulich won the floor exercise with a 9.500 as the Blue Devils swept individual titles in all events.
UWEC's next competition is on Saturday in Des Moines, IA against three schools. The Blue Devils travel to Winona on Friday for the Winona State Tri Meet.