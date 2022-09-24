Stout crushes Crown 66-6 in home opener

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- In it's final non-conference game and first home game of the season, UW-Stout football dominated Crown College 66-6.
The Blue Devils blew the game wide open in the first quarter with four touchdowns, two of them from RB Chase Hughes. Stout went on to score 21 points in the second, three in the third, and 14 in the fourth quarter. Stout rushed for a team total of 389 yards, with seven different rushers scoring a touchdown. The lone passing touchdown was an 18-yard connection from Sean Borgerding to Arthur Cox in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils held the Polars to just 29 yards on the ground.
Stout moves to 2-1 ahead of WIAC play. The War on 94 against UW-Eau Claire returns to Menomonie next Saturday.