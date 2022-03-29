Stout hires Staupe as head volleyball coach

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Ben Staupe has been hired as the next head volleyball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, the school announced Tuesday.
Staupe, who has coached at multiple college levels, comes to UW-Stout after four seasons as the head coach at Western Illinois University. He previously served as an assistant coach for eight seasons at Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference member University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
He takes over for Mandy Trautmann, who announced her resignation in February.
"I am honored to have been chosen as the next head coach to lead the UW-Stout volleyball program," Staupe said in a release. "I look forward to working with the student-athletes and help aid them in attaining news levels of success."
Staupe also said he was impressed with the administration's vision, direction and support of athletics.