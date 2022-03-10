Stout hopes hard work wins hardware at indoor track nationals

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Stout will be well represented at the biggest indoor meet of the year this weekend, hoping hard work will lead to hardware.
Four women and four men will compete at the NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field National Championships this weekend. Stout's strength comes in the throwing events, and many of the athletes have experience at the outdoor national championships, but not indoor. Coach Kyle Steiner's message to his team to instill confidence indoors is to keep doing what they've been doing.
"Usually at the national meet, it's just continuing to do what got you there in the first place," Steiner said. "A lot of people get distracted by all the really good people around them and the change of routine."
"Just going to go in and have fun with it," said Jacob Bugella, Stout's national qualifier for weight throw. "Trust the technique, trust the work we've done all year, and put it together in the ring."
The national championships will run March 11-12 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.