Stout men 'back to standard' as team departs for XC nationals

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- 2021 marked the first time in four seasons that UW-Stout's men's cross country team failed to qualify as a group for nationals. This year, the gang is making the trip all together again.
The Blue Devils departed for Michigan on Wednesday morning where the entire team will compete at the 2022 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships this weekend. Since 2010, Stout has had an individual qualifier in each season, but team qualifications have become the benchmark for the men's group, making for more fun and memorable trips.
"Last year it was tough not going with the team," said Spencer Schultz, UW-Stout fifth year senior runner. "It feels good to get back to that standard of going back. We've been I believe four out of the last five seasons, so keeping up with the high standard that we expect feels good."
"It's gonna be a great trip," said Ethan Hinderman, UW-Stout senior runner. "It's always the best trip of the year when we go, so just excited to make some memories and have fun along the way."
The Blue Devils will compete in the men's race at Michigan State University's Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing, MI on Saturday. UW-Stout's women's team failed to qualify. UW-Eau Claire's women's team will also compete, along with lone men's qualifier Mason Shea.