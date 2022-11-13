 Skip to main content
Stout men, UWEC women to compete at national XC meet

  • Updated
  • 0
ncaa
By Clint Berge

(WQOW)- Both the Blue Devils and Blugolds will be represented at the 2022 NCAA DIII Cross Country Championships.

UW-Stout's men's program has earned an at-large bid to the national meet, the NCAA announced Sunday. UW-Eau Claire failed to qualify as a team, but Mason Shea will represent the Blugolds as the lone individual qualifier.

UW-Eau Claire's women's program did qualify as a team, but UW-Stout's did not. Carolyn Shult helped lift the Blugolds to a berth at nationals with a fifth place finish at the North Regional on Saturday.

The national meet will take place on Saturday, November 19 at Michigan State University.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

