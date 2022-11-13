Stout men, UWEC women to compete at national XC meet

(WQOW)- Both the Blue Devils and Blugolds will be represented at the 2022 NCAA DIII Cross Country Championships.
UW-Stout's men's program has earned an at-large bid to the national meet, the NCAA announced Sunday. UW-Eau Claire failed to qualify as a team, but Mason Shea will represent the Blugolds as the lone individual qualifier.
UW-Eau Claire's women's program did qualify as a team, but UW-Stout's did not. Carolyn Shult helped lift the Blugolds to a berth at nationals with a fifth place finish at the North Regional on Saturday.
The national meet will take place on Saturday, November 19 at Michigan State University.