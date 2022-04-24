Stout softball sweeps, baseball drops Sunday doubleheaders

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Saturday's wet weather put UW-Stout's Sunday softball and baseball schedules in jeopardy, but both teams were good to go, finishing with opposite results.
Blue Devils softball swept UW-Platteville by winning 7-5 in game one and 2-1 in game two. The doubleheader was highlighted by Lexy Kupczak's two home runs in the opener.
Meanwhile, baseball's doubleheader was moved to Wakanda Park in Menomonie due to poor field conditions at Nelson Field. The Blue Devils got swept by UW-La Crosse 3-11 in game one and 4-5 in game two. It was the first pair of home games played in Menomonie for the Blue Devils this season despite being moved from their home field.
Baseball falls to 15-13 overall and 10-8 on the year. They will host UWL for another doubleheader on Monday. Softball jumps to 12-18 and 2-6 in WIAC play, and will return to Alumni Field Tuesday to host the Eagles as well.
OTHER WIAC SCORES
Baseball
UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-Stevens Point 14 (Game 1)
UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-Stevens Point 11 (Game 2)