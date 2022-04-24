 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stout softball sweeps, baseball drops Sunday doubleheaders

  • 0
Stout baseball at Wakanda Park

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Saturday's wet weather put UW-Stout's Sunday softball and baseball schedules in jeopardy, but both teams were good to go, finishing with opposite results.

Blue Devils softball swept UW-Platteville by winning 7-5 in game one and 2-1 in game two. The doubleheader was highlighted by Lexy Kupczak's two home runs in the opener.

Meanwhile, baseball's doubleheader was moved to Wakanda Park in Menomonie due to poor field conditions at Nelson Field. The Blue Devils got swept by UW-La Crosse 3-11 in game one and 4-5 in game two. It was the first pair of home games played in Menomonie for the Blue Devils this season despite being moved from their home field.

Baseball falls to 15-13 overall and 10-8 on the year. They will host UWL for another doubleheader on Monday. Softball jumps to 12-18 and 2-6 in WIAC play, and will return to Alumni Field Tuesday to host the Eagles as well.

OTHER WIAC SCORES

Baseball

UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-Stevens Point 14 (Game 1)

UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-Stevens Point 11 (Game 2)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags