Stout splits, Blugolds fall in Saturday doubleheaders

(WQOW)- Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout baseball had doubleheaders moved far from home this weekend, but only one of them could pull off a win at a new site.
UW-Stout split Saturday's doubleheader with UW-Stevens Point after falling 6-3 in game one but bouncing back to win 8-3 in game two. The series was moved from Nelson Field to First National Bank of River Falls Field due to poor field conditions.
UW-Eau Claire was scheduled to open Carson park for the season on Friday, but due to weather conditions, the series was moved to UW-Platteville, where the Blugolds fell to the Pioneers in both games, 5-3 and 6-1 respectively.