Stout splits doubleheader with UWL to open WIAC play

  • Updated
LA CROSSE (WQOW)- After a few weeks of games all over the country, WIAC baseball is back in action just in time for the weather to warm up.

UW-Stout split its first WIAC doubleheader of the season against UW-La Crosse on Saturday. The Eagles won 10-4 in game one. The Blue Devils bounced back in game two with a ten-run, four-home run 9th inning to win 17-4. Stout homered five times in the second game.

The Blue Devils move to 8-2 overall and start the conference season 1-1. They return to Copeland Park in La Crosse on Sunday for another doubleheader against the Eagles.

